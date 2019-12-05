Johnny Manziel's Wife Files for Divorce 9 Months After Separating

Image zoom Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Johnny Manziel‘s wife Bre Tiesi has filed for divorce from the former football star, PEOPLE confirms.

The Blast previously reported that Tiesi filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Manziel and Tiesi separated in March after getting married in March 2018 in a private ceremony at a California courthouse. The began dating in 2016.

At the time of the split, Manziel, 26, told TMZ Sports, “This is all very, very personal and very sad.”

“I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time,” Manziel added. “My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field.”

When Manziel and Tiesi first got married, a source close to the NFL’s one-time shining star said that the latter was a stabilizing force in the troubled athlete’s life.

“He’s trying to get his life settled down,” the source said. “She’s good for him and balances him, and he’s crazy about her.”

Ahead of their split, Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating, and scrubbed his presence from her social media. A source told PEOPLE at the time, “One minute they were together, the next minute they were going to split up. Then they were going to reconcile. It went back and forth for days. They really hit a rough patch.”

The quarterback was once NFL’s shining star, but after struggling with sobriety, Manziel was fired by his agent and then released by the Cleveland Browns.

He signed with the Canadian Football League, but was later released by the Montreal Alouettes.