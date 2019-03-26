Johnny Manziel and Wife Bre Tiesi Have 'Hit a Rough Patch' After She Says 'Vows Were Broken'

Former NFL player Johnny Manziel and his wife Bre Tiesi-Manziel, “are struggling” in their marriage, and have considered separation, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

According to a source close to the couple, the trouble hit last week. Tiesi went on vacation to Bali, Indonesia, and when she returned, she scrubbed all evidence of her marriage from her Instagram account.

“She went away, and when she got back, she thought he had been cheating,” says the source. “She somehow found out, and she was irate.”

A second source tells PEOPLE that they’re unsure whether Manziel actually cheated or whether Tiesi just thought he had — but either way, it caused issues in the relationship.

“They fought like cats and dogs last week,” says the second insider. “One minute they were together, the next minute they were going to split up. Then they were going to reconcile. It went back and forth for days. They really hit a rough patch.”

A rep for Manziel declined to comment.

Tiesi seemingly addressed the drama on her Instagram, answering followers’ questions about the relationship — and saying that their marriage vows had been “broken.”

“U been married? U been betrayed? I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period,” she wrote to one commenter in a now-deleted post. “Vows were broken f— money and f— u and every other loser on here.”

The couple married in March 2018 in a private ceremony at a California courthouse.

At the time, a source close to Manziel told PEOPLE that Tiesi had been a stabilizing force in the troubled athlete’s life. “He’s trying to get his life settled down,” the source said. “She’s good for him and balances him, and he’s crazy about her.”

The quarterback was once NFL’s shining star, but after struggling with sobriety, Manziel was fired by his agent and then released by the Cleveland Browns.

He signed with the Canadian Football League, but was later released by the Montreal Alouettes. He has been banned from the CFL for violating his contract. Manziel is now a quarterback for the Memphis Express, a team in the Alliance of American Football.

As of Monday evening, the couple is still working on their issues, although the second source tells PEOPLE that they are in different places.

“Johnny wants to work it out,” says the source, “but she’s really upset. I’m not sure whether they’ll make it, but he’s going to try.”