Johnny Manziel Admits He Made 'Decent Living' Selling Autograph While in College Despite Rules

Johnny Manziel is coming clean.

While appearing on a recent episode of Barstool Sports' Bussin' with the Boys podcast, the 28-year-old former NFL quarterback revealed that he made a "decent living" signing and selling his autograph while playing for Texas A&M University.

Noting that he only had $65 in his bank account at the time, Manziel said he was approached by a man prior to playing in the 2013 season about making $3,000. "We're doing it all sneaky, we don't want to get caught, we're trying to learn from everybody else who's got caught," he claimed.

"And [I] may or may not have gone back to this guy's condo and signed probably 10,000 pieces," he continued.

Manziel said on the podcast that another man approached him about how he was "getting f------ ripped off" with the smaller payout, and allegedly offered even more money — $30,000 to be exact.

After contacting the individual, Manziel said that the man told him to head to the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, where all the items for him to sign would be laid out. "And when you're done, just send me a picture of all of it. I'll give you the code to the safe, the money will be in there,'" he claimed the man told him.

Manziel said that he made "somewhat of a decent living while in college," adding that he has no regrets about his scheme all these years later. "We went 9-4 the next year, so if the NCAA wants to take my f------ 9-4 season away, my Chick-Fil-A Bowl against Duke, f------ b--w me," he said.

"I never took a dollar until after I won the Heisman, and I think my statute of limitations are up," Manziel added.

Manziel's confession comes eight years after the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) launched an investigation into the athlete in August 2013, ESPN reported. The organization suspected that Manziel was signing autographs for money at the time.

Though the NCAA later found there to be no evidence of such, Manziel was still suspended for the first half of Texas A&M's 2013 season-opening game when the school said that he had "violated a bylaw prohibiting student-athletes from permitting their names or likenesses to be used for commercial purposes," per ESPN.

The NCAA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE request for comment on Manziel's latest admissions.

Soon, NCAA athletes may soon be able to earn money for endorsements, CBS News reported, after the NCAA Board of Governors announced in April 2020 that it backs "giving athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences."