Johnny Manziel Briefly Hospitalized for 'Scary Moment' Involving Medication for His Bipolar Disorder

Quarterback Johnny Manziel was recently hospitalized for a negative reaction to a prescription medication, according to reports.

Manziel, who won the coveted Heisman Trophy in 2012 and played two seasons in the NFL before personal issues side-tracked his football career, reportedly had a reaction to an “increased dosage in Lithium.” In a now-deleted Instagram post cited by ESPN and other outlets, Manziel thanked his fans, friends and family for their support.

“Thank you for your concern and kind messages,” he wrote. “Unfortunately I had a reaction to an increased dosage in Lithium which I take for my Bipolar disorder. It was a scary moment and I’m especially grateful for the staff at the hospital and all that they’ve done in the last 24 hours.”

His representative, Denise Michaels, told USA Today that Manziel is “fine now.” According to TMZ Sports, he was hospitalized in Humble, Texas.

Johnny Manziel Andrew Weber/Getty

Manziel, who attended Texas A&M and became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, he went on to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns after graduation, but was released from the team in March 2016 after two seasons. After becoming a free agent, he was suspended from the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Also in 2016, he was accused of hitting and threatening ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. Manziel denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges in Feb. 2016. Later that year, an agreement was reached to dismiss the charges, according to CBS Sports, which was contingent on Manziel attending anger management classes and entering rehab. The charges were eventually dismissed in November 2017.

Manziel has also battled substance abuse issues in the past, saying that he was “self-medicating with alcohol” to deal with depression, according to USA Today. In February of this year, Manziel told ABC News that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

However, in recent months, he’s been working toward making a professional comeback in the NFL, participating in spring league games in April and playing for scouts at a pro scouting day in March.

Johnny Manziel in 2016 Wilbur/Star Max/GC Images

“I’m working to try and make sure that I don’t fall back into any type of depression, because I know where that leads me and I know how slippery a slope that is for me,” Manziel said during an appearance Good Morning America. “At the end of the day, I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours. I can’t help my mental makeup of the way that I was created.”

Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Manziel also quietly married model Bre Tiesi in a private ceremony in a California courthouse earlier this year, and according to a source close to Manziel, Tiesi has been a stabilizing force in the troubled athlete’s life.

“He’s trying to get his life settled down,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s good for him and balances him, and he’s crazy about her.”