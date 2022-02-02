John Shuster and Brittany Bowe Chosen as Team USA Flag Bearers for 2022 Winter Olympics

Brittany Bowe is replacing Elana Meyers Taylor in the Winter Olympics opening ceremony after Taylor tested positive for COVID-19

Team USA has revealed its two flag bearers ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

John Shuster and Brittany Bowe will carry the American flag during the Parade of Nations at Friday's opening ceremony, Today reports.

Speed skater Bowe, 33, has been tapped to replace Elana Meyers Taylor in the ceremony. Taylor, a 37-year-old bobsledder who has won medals in the past three Winter Olympics, had to step down from her flag-bearing duties after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Today.

Taylor — who personally called Bowe to inform her she would be holding the flag in the Parade of Nations, told Today, "I can't think of a better honor, other than walking by myself, than having the opportunity to give to Brittany."

She added, "Brittany is an absolutely amazing human being."

Bowe, a three-time Olympian, explained that she had chatted with Taylor earlier that day after learning the speedskater had tested positive for the virus. Despite her test results, Taylor is asymptomatic, Today reports.

"To get called into the (U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee) room for a phone call, and then it was Elana on the phone, presenting me with the honor of carrying the flag on her behalf — what an honor, a privilege," Bowe told Today. For once, completely at a loss for words."

Shuster, 39, is making history as the first curler to carry the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony, according to USA Curling. Shuster, who is a five-time Olympian, told Today it was an honor to be chosen as a flag bearer at this year's Olympics.

"To get to lead all the rest of these amazing athletes ... we're going to do us proud," he said. "It's one of the biggest honors that I've ever had bestowed upon me."

Team USA congratulated the official flag bearers in a tweet Wednesday morning, writing, "The honor of a lifetime. Congratulations to @Shoostie2010 and @eamslider24 for being elected #TeamUSA's Opening Ceremony flag bearers at the #WinterOlympics."

This year's Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place Friday at National Stadium, or "The Bird's Nest," in Beijing. Live coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC.