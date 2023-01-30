John Mayer to Join Bill Walton's 'Throw It Down' NBA Telecast on Monday Night

Mayer will appear on Monday night's Throw It Down telecast with longtime friend and NBA legend, Bill Walton

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 04:43 PM
Bill Walton John Mayer
Bill Walton; John Mayer. Photo: Getty(2)

John Mayer will chat basketball with an NBA legend as the Toronto Raptors take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The 45-year-old musician will join his longtime friend and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton for tonight's broadcast of Throw It Down, an alternate stream exclusively available on the NBA app, PEOPLE can confirm.

The two will also be joined by Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley, who'll help Walton call the matchup between the Raptors and Suns starting at 9 p.m. EST.

Throw It Down is hosted by 70-year-old Walton, who famously coined the show's title as a beloved phrase over his career.

Walton's alternative broadcast offers fans an inside look into the legendary athlete's unique and humorous perspective.

Throw It Down premiered on Jan. 23 during a matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

Mayer and Walton have been friends for years after bonding over their passion for music and namely, the Grateful Dead.

A longtime "Deadhead," Walton has said he's attended more than one thousand Dead or Dead-related shows, including Dead & Company, which Mayer tours with.

Mayer first joined Dead & Company — comprised of Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — in 2015.

"It's really interesting to be a fan of a certain band at the moment you are the most passionate about it, to offer that passion to that band themselves," he told PEOPLE at the time, "because I'm a solo artist, I didn't say to myself, 'I would really like to join the band.'"

He added: "I saw what was possible by way of me being just a fan with a guitar who can interpret and understand the music a certain way."

