NFL, Raiders, and Hall of Fame Among Those Paying Homage to John Madden 1 Year After His Death

The legendary football coach and sportscaster died last year at the age of 85 of undisclosed causes

By
Published on December 28, 2022 06:30 PM
john madden
Photo: Kirby Lee/Getty

John Madden, the legendary football coach and sportscaster, died one year ago — and tributes remembering the football icon were all over social media on Wednesday. The Raiders coach died on Dec. 28, 2021 of undisclosed causes.

The NFL marked the solemn anniversary with a tribute alongside an iconic photo of the football great.

"A year ago, we lost a giant in the football world: John Madden," the NFL tweeted on Wednesday. "His memory and legacy will live on forever. ❤️🕊️"

The Pro Football Hall of Fame shared a video of Madden talking about immortality at his 2006 enshrinement.

"One year ago today, we lost the great John Madden," read the HOF message. "Although he's no longer with us in body, Madden remains with us in spirit at the Hall of Fame every day. #HOFForever"

The Las Vegas Raiders, with whom Madden became one of the youngest head coaches in history in 1969 at age 32, also paid respects to their most notable coach.

"We lost a legend one year ago," the team tweeted. "Thinking of Coach Madden today and every day 🖤"

In 1967, Madden started his coaching career as the linebacker coach for the Oakland Raiders. After two seasons, he became head coach.

On Jan. 9, 1977, he led the Raiders to a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. Over 10 seasons as head coach, he secured a record of 103 wins, 32 losses and seven ties.

john madden
John Madden. Raiders poses for a photo circa 1970s. (Photo by Sporting News/Getty)

Following his retirement from coaching, he continued to be involved with the game, becoming one of the most iconic color commentators in professional football. From 1979 to 2008, he served as an analyst for CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC.

He is also the namesake behind the wildly popular "Madden" video games series.

Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5, 2006.

