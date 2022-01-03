The former NFL coach and broadcaster died "unexpectedly" on Tuesday at age 85

John Madden Honored Across the NFL on First Sunday After His Death: 'Legacy Will Live Forever'

John Madden was honored across the NFL on the first Sunday following his death.

A moment of silence was held at stadiums across the NFL on Sunday in honor of Madden, who died "unexpectedly" on Tuesday at age 85. FOX and CBS also paid tribute to the late broadcaster with separate on-air tributes ahead of their afternoon slate of games.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All around the league, we mourn the loss of the iconic John Madden: coach, broadcaster and so much more whose legacy will live forever," said announcer Kenny Albert on FOX's broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders-Indianapolis Colts game.

FOX Sports: NFL also shared a compilation of some of Madden's most iconic lines from his years as a broadcaster, including a few of his classic telestrator illustrations.

CBS' emotional tribute to Madden began with a soundbite of the former coach speaking about the prospect of immortality from his 2006 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Some of us think maybe we will be immortal, that we'll live forever. But when you really think about it, we're not going to be," Madden said in the clip as the camera pans across his bronze bust. "But I say this: Through this bust in that hall, we will be forever."

The tribute then shifted to various clips of Madden calling NFL games over the years with famous partners Dick Stockton, Vin Scully and Pat Summerall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a second soundbite, Madden discusses his passion for football, with CBS weaving some of his most iconic calls in between phrases.

"I've never worked a day in my life. I went from player to coach to a broadcaster and I am the luckiest guy in the world," the late broadcaster said, later adding, "This has been the sweetest ride of them all."

John Madden Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Madden was connected to the NFL for five decades, beginning as a player in 1958 and ending in 2009 as a beloved broadcaster. The NFL honored his legacy in a statement confirming his death on Tuesday.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach," the statement said. "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others."