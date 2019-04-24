Someone Sent John Legend and Chrissy Teigen a Giant Version of That Hilarious Dwyane Wade Photo

That viral photo of Dwyane Wade‘s accidental crash into the stands earlier this month has now made its way into the home of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Teigen, 33, shared on her Instagram that the now infamous photo was sent to her home in a giant frame, perfectly depicting the incident which involved Wade, 37, tumbling into his pals Teigen and Legend in the stands at a Miami Heat game. The gift was commissioned and sent by Spalding, the official sporting goods company.

“Oh my God someone sent us this giant work of art,” the former model captioned her photo of the framed image, which shows the couple in disarray after being knocked into by the NBA star.

The original photo of the hilarious incident was taken on April 9 during Wade’s final home game with the Heat (He has since retired). Following the epic fall, Teigen joked on Twitter that the image was like “a renaissance painting” after the Miami Herald tweeted at her to ask if she wanted a copy.

Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union — who was seated next to the couple — shared the photo to Instagram, and confirmed that despite the picture indicating otherwise, Legend did not lose his drink in the incident.

“@johnlegend did not, I repeat, did not drop his drink,” Union captioned the post. “And this is why we are friends. Dinner’s on us in LA. PS. @chrissyteigen might be one of my favorite people on the planet #LabPartner 🤣🤣🤣 #OneLastDance.”

Legend later confirmed his drink made it out unscathed, sharing a video of the aftermath in which he proudly held up his cup and proclaimed, “Still got my drank.”