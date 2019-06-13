John Krasinski Teases Jenna Fischer by Attending Stanley Cup Final with The Office's Roy

Before Jenna Fischer’s team was ultimately victorious during the Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 on Wednesday, her former onscreen husband snuck in one last dig.

The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins, besting 250-1 odds to win the championship. John Krasinski, who portrayed Jim Halpert — Fischer’s character Pam’s onscreen husband in The Office — has engaged in a back-and-forth rivalry with the star, as he’s a Bruins fan and she roots for her native Blues.

The trash talk continued on Wednesday, with Krasinski tweeting a video from the TD Garden in Boston at Fischer.

In the clip, Krasinski said, “Jenna Fischer, I know we’ve been having our ups and downs recently.”

He continued, “I just wanted to say, I’m really sorry you’re not here. This is your seat right here, and I was really bummed that you couldn’t make it. But listen, honestly? Let’s just have the best team win.”

While talking, Krasinski’s actual seatmate returned — David Denman, the actor who portrayed Pam’s ex-fiancé Roy on the beloved series.

Image zoom Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty

Fischer, 45, quipped back shortly after Krasinski posted the clip, referencing Jim, Pam, and Roy’s love triangle backstory and warning her Office co-star, “Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played. Just be careful he doesn’t leave you at the game. #GoBlues.”

Unfortunately for Fischer, Krasinski and Denman aren’t the only Bruins fans on The Office cast, with fellow Massachusetts-native Steve Carell showing his support on Twitter while sporting a Bruins hat.

The photo prompted Fisher to reply, “Steve!!! Not you too!! #LetsGoBlues #Gloria.”

The Office ended after nine seasons in 2013, winning a handful of Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes over the years.