Scranton Showdown: John Krasinski & Jenna Fischer Are Rooting for Opposite Teams in Stanley Cup

It’s Jim vs. Pam.

Former onscreen sweethearts John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer’s friendship is facing a new challenge as the Boston Bruins will play the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Fischer, 45, hails from St. Louis, so the Blues are her hometown NHL team, while Krasinski, 39, is a Boston boy, and known fan of the Bruins.

After a fan tweeted a side-by-side photo of The Office‘s Jim Halpert and Pam Beesley wearing their respective team’s jerseys, Fischer wrote, “Oh boy…”

In response, Krasinski tweeted “uh oh,” with Fischer later adding, “This is going to be interesting…”

Pam and Jim were, of course, coworkers turned married couple on the beloved series, which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. The characters were fan favorites, with Fischer later reflecting, “There’s like a real part of me that is Pam, and there’s a real part of him that’s Jim, and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another.”

She added on Watch What Happens Live in 2016 that Krasinski was “like my partner.” Said Fischer, “We will always be close because of it.”

Image zoom Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The Blues place in the Stanley Cup Finals marks the team’s first return since 1970, while the Bruins will play in their third final in only nine seasons. The Blues were actually defeated by the Bruins during their last appearance.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is Monday, May 27, at 8 p.m. EST.