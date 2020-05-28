John Daly II competed in the Dye National Junior Invitational at Crooked Stick Golf Club Tuesday and Wednesday

John Daly’s Son Came Second in Junior Tournament at Same Course His Dad Won the PGA Championship

Like father, like son!

John Daly II, son to golf star John Daly, has tied for second in the Dye National Junior Invitational.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tournament, featuring 33 boys and 33 girls in high school age ranges, was held at Crooked Stick Golf Club near Indianapolis, Indiana — the same course where Daly won his first title as an alternate, the 1991 PGA Championship.

“I think a lot of guys have rewatched the 1991 PGA tournament,” Daly II told the Indianapolis Star of his dad’s famous win. “I watched it every night before the tournament. [Watching him] walk down the 18th with all of the fans everywhere was pretty cool. He started as the ninth alternate and didn’t expect to play. For him to win, it was a ridiculous story. He loves it.”

Daly, who earned his second PGA Tour title in 1992 at the B.C. Open, shared a photo of his son standing next to a framed shot of himself holding the trophy from his 1991 win on Twitter Monday.

“Wishing my son the best of luck Tues/Weds where it all started for me in 1991,” he wrote.

Daly II, whose form is often compared to his father’s powerful swing, ended up being tied for the lead after the first 36 holes on Tuesday before ultimately tying for second.

“Let’s go son!” Daly, 54, said on Twitter Tuesday evening, cheering on Daly II after the first day.

Image zoom John Daly golfing with John Daly II in 2016 Willie J Allen Jr/AP/Shutterstock

The high school junior from Clearwater, Florida, finished the tournament at 4 over par, shooting 76 in his final round. John Marshall Butler had the winning score of even par.

“I played great,” Daly II told the Star. “It would have been cool to win, but I still have time. Just a couple bad three-putts both days, but other than that I played great.”