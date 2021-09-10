"We're gonna throw it as far as we can, brother," John Daly said before he threw the first pitch at Wednesday's Cardinals game, while referencing his PGA Championship win 30 years ago

John Daly Throws First Pitch Into Stands at Cardinals Game 30 Years After His Iconic PGA Victory

PGA golfer John Daly throws a ceremonial first pitch into the seats before the Los Angeles Dodgers-St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Daly is in St. Louis to play in the PGA TOUR Champions Ascension Charity Classic. Los Angeles Dodgers St. Louis Cardinals, Missouri, United States - 09 Sep 2021

"Long John" Daly lived up to his nickname once again at Wednesday's game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers.

The 1991 PGA Champion, 55, dusted off one of his signature moves when he threw out the first pitch for "John Daly Night" in St. Louis. "We're gonna throw it as far as we can, brother," he told retired Cardinals pitcher Ryan Franklin in a clip posted to the PGA Tour Champions' Twitter.

Instead of throwing the ball to Franklin on home plate, Daly arched back to wind up the pitch, which he aimed for the stands, but fell short. "It slipped," Daly joked with Franklin before walking closer to the stands so he could throw it to the fans.

The pitch was reminiscent of his PGA Championship victory, which happened 30 years ago this summer at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. The underdog moment was immortalized when Daly, the ninth and final alternate, won with his signature long drive.

"I'm the biggest Cardinals fan you could ever think of," said Daly, according to Sports Illustrated. He proved it by wearing a custom Cardinals jersey, featuring his name and the number 91, referencing his memorable victory.

Fans at Wednesday's game received a free Daly bobblehead, and a portion of each ticket sale went to PGA REACH Foundation, which provides access to PGA Professionals and the game of golf for youth, military and diverse populations.

