Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, faced John Daly and his 18-year-old son, John Daly II, at the PNC Championship

John Daly Thinks Tiger Woods Will Beat Jack Nicklaus' Win Record to Become 'Greatest of All Time'

Tiger Woods still has a lot more golf to play following his February car crash, fellow golfer John Daly thinks.

Daly, who won the PNC Championship earlier this month with his son, John Daly II, told Fox News that what he saw in Woods during the tournament was enough to make him believe the 45-year-old still has a lot more to give to the sport.

"I think Tiger's gonna be fine. He looked good," Daly, 55, told the news outlet of Woods, who participated in the event with his 12-year-old son, Charlie. "He looked a little tired, but he still looked great. He'll be back, and I could see it in his eyes."

Daly said he believes Woods can still catch legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, who won 18 major championships to Woods' 15.

"He's probably gonna beat Jack Nicklaus' records and be the greatest of all time," Daly told Fox News.

During the PNC Championship, the Daly team finished 27 under par, which broke the tournament record set by Davis Love III and his son three years ago, according to ESPN.

Woods and Charlie claimed second place, finishing 25 under par.

John Daly and his son, John Daly II Credit: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty

Woods, 45, has made great strides in his recovery following a car crash earlier this year. He suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in a Feb. 23 car crash, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California.

During the accident, Woods' car struck a sign in the center divider, cut through a tree, and landed alongside the road.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Finish Out PNC Championship in 2nd Place to John Daly Duo

Ahead of the PNC Championship, Woods said he was willing to accept he may never reach the same physical level he was at before the accident.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," he told Golf Digest, referencing golfer Ben Hogan, who was involved in a car accident with a bus in 1949 that left him hospitalized.