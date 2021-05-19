John Daly Set Up College Fund for Daughters of Man Killed by Lightning During PGA Championship

"I just felt like I had to do something, almost a responsibility," John Daly said of using part of his first ever major winnings to help the late man's family

John Daly's PGA Championship win in 1991 was a day of tragedy for one family, so he decided to give back.

Tom Weaver, a local living in Fishers, Indiana, was fatally struck by lightning on his way back to his car after officials asked spectators to evacuate for a weather delay.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tom was 39 years old and survived by his wife, Dee, and daughters Emily and Karen who were 12 and 8, respectively, at the time, ESPN reported.

Daly, 55, was a rookie not expected to win the championship. But with $30,000 of his $230,000 total prize money, he set up a college fund for Emily and Karen.

John Daly during the 1991 PGA Championship John Daly 1991 PGA Tour | Credit: Getty

"For him to win this iconic tournament and to be so selfless and share his winnings with us, it does shed a light on his true character and what he values most," Karen, who is now a doctor, recalled in an interview with ESPN.

Emily, now a mom of four who graduated with a degree in respiratory therapy, added: "I didn't understand the magnitude of John's sacrifice at the time. I just assumed it was some guy who had gotten a big paycheck and was generous enough to give some of it to us. We were very young, and it was his first win and he had obligations and debts, and that whole part of it I didn't know."

Daly opened up about his decision, telling ESPN, "I just felt like I had to do something, almost a responsibility, since I felt [Tom Weaver] was out on the course because of us players and I thought in my heart it was the Godsend thing to do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm so proud of those girls and happy to help take care of them and for what they've accomplished."