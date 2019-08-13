John Daly Says Golfing with President Donald Trump was 'One of the Greatest Days of My Life'

President Donald Trump hit the green on Monday with professional golfer John Daly.

The two met up for a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with Daly dressed in American flag shorts and a blue golf shirt for the outing.

Daly, who once called Trump, 73, the second-best president he’s ever golfed with, posted to Twitter on Monday night about their day together. The athlete included a photo of the two on the green, with Trump giving a big thumbs-up.

“I’m proud to be an AMERICAN, especially w/ this man leading our country!” he wrote, calling their golf outing, “one of the greatest days of my life!”

“Thx you for a great day #potus #dad….you are the best!” Daly, 53, continued, tacking on the hashtags “#americafirst,” “#peoplefirst,” “#MAGA,” among others.

Thank you John, you are a special guy! https://t.co/yAtCFcNeDL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

The president responded to Daly on Twitter early Monday morning.

“Thank you John, you are a special guy!” he wrote.

RELATED:President Trump & First Lady Face Backlash for Photo with Baby Orphaned in El Paso Shooting

Earlier this year, sportswriter Rick Reilly claimed in his book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump that Trump cheats when playing golf — as reported by Golf.com.

“Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf. He cheats like a three-card Monte dealer,” Reilly writes. “He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs.”

Still, last year, Daly shared that the two don’t even keep score during their games.

“We go out and have a good time,” he said, according to USA Today. “We just talk about family and stuff like that. We don’t talk politics. “We don’t even talk golf. … Every time I played with him — even when I played with [George W.] Bush, it wasn’t even about that, it was just going out and having a good time and seeing how the family’s doing and just having a relaxed day. That’s what they need. It’s kind of what I need sometimes.”