The veteran golfer and his son John Daly II beat Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods to take first place at the PNC Championship on Sunday

John Daly Says PNC Championship Win with His Son Is 'One of the Highlights of My Life'

Like father, like son!

John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II won the PNC Championship on Sunday, beating Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods, 12, by two shots during the 36-hole competition at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.

"It's just one of the highlights of my life," Daly Sr. said, according to Golf.com. "To be able to play in a PGA Tour event with your son and win, it's pretty daggone special."

The elder Daly, 55, also posted on social media following the event to commemorate the big win.

"Give me a round of golf with my son any day of the week & that's winning! @johndalyll," he wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images including a photo of him hugging his son and another of them posing together with their Willie Park Trophies. "Winning the @pncchampionship is a bonus on another level & amazing to be able to share it w/family! Btw, those asking … he will always be Little John to me!"

"HUGE shout out to the fans, volunteers & @pncchampionship on an outstanding event! #CelebrateFamily #TeamDaly #WediditSon #Razorbacks #wps," he added.

Daly Sr.'s son ­­— who is currently playing on the golf team at his father's alma mater, the University of Arkansas — also shared his happiness about the win on Instagram.

"What a way to start the holidays," he wrote alongside a series of photos with his dad. "So happy we finally won the @pncchampionship @pga_johndaly. Thank you for everyone who was supporting the Daly crew this weekend. Couldn't ask for two better caddies @w.whitelaw @julianperico99 #pncfathersonchallenge #family #friends"­

The Daly team finished 27 under par, which broke the tournament mark set by Davis Love III and his son three years ago, according to ESPN.

It remained close throughout the weekend between the Dalys and the Woods until the winning pair made a birdie to secure the top spot and take home the $200,000 prize. Woods and his son claimed second place, finishing 25 under par.

"To watch him grow up to do the things he could do with a golf ball," the elder Daly told Golfweek, "and a swing that's so perfect, but saving my you-know-what from putting yesterday, and he played phenomenal and I helped him with a few shots here and there."