John Cena Will Return to WWE on June 27 for 20th Anniversary of His Debut: 'Been Far Too Long'
Twenty years after his debut, John Cena is coming back to WWE.
Cena is set to make an appearance on the June 27 taping of Monday Night Raw to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut, the company said on Monday.
"Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able to spend with the @WWEUniverse," the 45-year-old WWE legend said in a tweet on Monday.
"Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth" Cena added.
The anniversary special will stream live at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Cena made his WWE debut on June 27, 2002, during a taping of WWE's SmackDown.
During the segment, Cena faced WWE Superstar Kurt Angle and was nearly able to beat him in the middle of the ring.
While fans have felt the 16-time WWE world champion's absence from the ring, Cena has enjoyed a thriving career in other endeavors, including acting and hosting.
Cena has recently become a mainstay for Nickelodeon, appearing in some of the network's scripted series. He also hosted the game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? in 2019 and TBS' Wipeout, alongside Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek.
But Cena starred in his own series with HBO Max's Peacemaker earlier this year. The network renewed the DC action-comedy for a second season, which will be released in 2023.
Cena's most recent WWE appearance was last August when he appeared at SummerSlam and was defeated by Roman Reigns, who retained his championship.