John Cena Thanks WWE for 'Unforgettable Summer' at 'Home' with His 'Family'

John Cena is singing the praises of the 2021 WWE SummerSlam.

On Monday morning, the 44-year-old wrestler-turned-actor showed his gratitude to WWE for giving him the opportunity to make a comeback on Saturday.

"Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform," he tweeted. "Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at 'home' with my 'family.'"

"The journey takes me away now but I'll C U soon," The Suicide Squad star added.

On Instagram, Cena also shared an image from Peanuts, of character Lucy Van Pelt removing a football as Charlie Brown goes to kick it. The star did not caption the post.

During the pay-per-view sporting event, Cena went up against Roman Reigns, who ultimately was victorious in their face-off. The athlete pinned Cena after two punches and a spear, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Had Cena won the match-up, it would've been his 17th world title. Reigns, 36, previously said that he would leave WWE if Cena beat him, the outlet added.

Other big feats from the event included Big E defeating Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss beating Eva Marie, and Drew McIntyre besting Jinder Mahal.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest defeated Sheamus to win the United States title, while Charlotte Flair came out victorious against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to win the Raw women's title.