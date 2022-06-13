John Cena Makes a Surprise Visit to a Nonverbal Teenage Fan Forced to Flee Ukraine
John Cena became a real-life superhero earlier this month when he visited a teenage fan who escaped the war in Ukraine.
The WWE star and actor surprised Misha Rohozhyn, who is nonverbal and has Down syndrome, with a meeting near Amsterdam, where his family has resettled after their home was destroyed by Russian forces.
In a WWE video, Misha's mother Liana Rohozhyn said she told her son they had to leave home and travel through Europe to meet his hero John Cena as a way to calm him and alleviate his distress.
After hearing about Misha, Cena, who was in Europe for work, used a break in his schedule to fly to Amsterdam and make Misha's dream come true.
On June 5, the two met up and spent time building blocks, eating cake, and flexing their biceps. Cena gifted Misha a replica WWE championship belt as well as a green John Cena t-shirt that said, "Respect. Never Give Up. Earn it."
In the WWE video, Cena said, "Misha's ability to embrace persistence — that's extraordinary. Those words 'never give up,' we've all thought about those in our life, they're very powerful and I think Misha is a great example."
After the meeting, Cena tweeted the video with the caption, "What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp."