John Cena Says He's Gotten an 'Accidental Boner' While Wrestling: 'It's What the Body Does'

John Cena fans just learned a lot about the actor and WWE star — and some of the potentially awkward moments that happen in the ring.

Cena, 42, admitted on Watch What Happens Live Monday night that he’s gotten an “accidental boner” while mid-wrestling match.

“It’s something the body does, you just ignore it,” Cena told host Andy Cohen in response to the fan question. “Just ignore it. It’s what the body does. You can’t be blamed for that.”

Another fan asked if it was true that he spends up to 30 minutes a day shaving his body hair, which Cena confirmed was negative — some days it’s even more, he said.

“There’s a lot of body,” he said.

Despite the occasional awkward moments in wrestling, Cena can’t imagine leaving the WWE for good.

“That’s a tough question because I don’t think I’ll ever be disconnected from the WWE,” he said in response to another fan, who asked when he thought he’d retire from the sport.

“I think whether it’s an on-camera role or an off-camera role, I don’t think the word ‘retire’ I’ll ever use that,” he continued. “So I know that time is limited because it’s a physical, performance-based thing, and I’m 42, so I know that window is kind of coming to a close, but I don’t think I’ll ever be retired. I would love to be able to pass on the knowledge and wisdom that I have about live performances to up-and-comers and hopefully help people out.”

John Cena

During a round of “Behind the Cena,” fans were able to glean a few more fun facts about the WWE World Champion, and many of his answers were so thoughtful that Cohen was compelled to ask if Cena is in therapy.

The “Trainwreck” actor answered that he’s not in therapy, and also revealed that he has cried after sex, he’s comforted by people who listen to what he says, and the sweetest thing he’s ever gifted his mom is security.

Oh — and he finds Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson incredibly swoon-worthy.

And what makes Johnson so swoon-worthy, according to Cena?

“His perspective on life and his ability to constantly give back.”