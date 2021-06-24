John Cena joked that his acting career has kept him from the WWE because "insurance doesn't let you go wrestle on the weekends"

John Cena Says He's 'Definitely' Returning to the WWE: 'I Haven't Had My Last Match'

You soon might be able to see John Cena back in the ring.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he confirmed that he is "definitely" returning to the WWE. The actor, who made his WWE debut in 1999, quickly became a fan-favorite for his iconic catchphrase, "You can't see me," and has earned 16 world championship titles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Cena to set the record straight on when - if ever - he'd get back to his WWE roots.

"Those rumors are true," Cena admitted. "I'll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when."

In May the former wrestler posted a photo on Instagram of the WWE logo without adding a caption, sparking questions within the comment section about whether or not the post was Cena making an official announcement about the his involvement in the sport.

Hundreds of fans commented things like, "Are you coming back?" Cena said he actually didn't think the photo would be taken that seriously.

john cena

"I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo and some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that's not the case," he continued. "But I haven't had my last match and I can't wait to have my next one."

Cena stepped away from the WWE and seemingly announced his retirement in April 2020 at WrestleMania 36 after a loss against Bray Wyatt. He has since focused more on his acting career, telling Fallon that he's "fortunate" to be taking on roles in large productions. The star is currently set to appear in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Vacation Friends.

Cena hinted that his success in Hollywood could be one of the reasons a date for his return to wrestling is up in the air.

"All these opportunities have led to more opportunities," the star said to Fallon. "I've said this before, once you do one of these things, insurance doesn't let you go wrestle on the weekends. So, we'll see what happens."

John Cena during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

For now, Cena is gearing up for the release of F9: The Fast Saga, out Friday. The actor nabbed the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He joined the cast in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic caused several delays. He shared his excitement about the news at the time on social media.

"For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family," Cena wrote on Twitter while retweeting a story by Deadline.