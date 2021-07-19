John Cena Disrupts WWE Event to Announce His Return: 'I'm Back!' 

“I am kicking off Monday Night Raw to tell you my motivation, and you're not gonna want to miss it,” John Cena told the crowd during Sunday’s pay-per-view event

John Cena caused a commotion on Sunday night when he made a surprise appearance on WWE to announce his imminent return to the ring.

The 16-time WWE Champion, 44, came out at the end of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, cutting off Roman Reigns as he was celebrating his win against Edge to keep his Universal Championship title.

As his theme music played, Cena stormed the ring and got in Reigns' face, doing his signature "you can't see me" hand motion.

The Money in the Bank show was then cut off the air before viewers at home could figure out why the F9 star was back after announcing his retirement in April 2020.

Cena's surprise entrance suggested he plans to be a contender in the upcoming SummerSlam.

After the show, Cena told the audience, "Tonight I just wanted to come out here and let Roman Reigns know that I was back. And I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I'm back!"

"I promise you this is not a one night only," the Suicide Squad star said, adding that it's the "first night."

The veteran wrestler added, "I missed you guys. I really, really missed you guys."

On Monday, WWE shared a video of Cena announcing that he will appear on Monday Night Raw.

"So many in the WWE Universe have a litany of questions: Who? What? When? Where? Why? amongst others," Cena began. "Well, I'm not gonna make you wait for answers."

He then announced, "I am kicking off Monday Night Raw to tell you my motivation, and you're not gonna want to miss it!"

It's unclear if the veteran will go up against Reigns, his former rival and fellow Fast and Furious franchise star.

The actor, who made his WWE debut in 1999, confirmed in June that he would be returning to the WWE.

"Those rumors are true," Cena said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when."

In May, the former wrestler posted a photo on Instagram of the WWE logo without adding a caption, sparking questions among fans about what it meant.

"I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo and some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that's not the case," Cena later explained to Fallon. "But I haven't had my last match and I can't wait to have my next one."