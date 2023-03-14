Joe Pepitone, Popular New York Yankees Star, Dead at 82

Joe Pepitone, a popular MLB player who played in two World Series for the New York Yankees and won three Gold Gloves at first base, has died. He was 82.

The former Yankee died at his home in Kansas City, Mo, according to the New York Times. Pepitone's son Bill told the outlet that he and his sister found their father dead on Monday morning and that the cause of death is currently unknown. He added that it appeared to be a sudden event, such as a heart attack.

The Yankees also shared a statement on Monday, confirming the news.

"The Yankees are deeply saddened by the passing of former Yankee Joe Pepitone, whose playful and charismatic personality and on-field contributions made him a favorite of generations of Yankees fans even beyond his years with the team in the 1960s," the statement said.

"As a native New Yorker, he embraced everything about being a Yankee during both his playing career — which included three All-Star appearances and three Gold Gloves — and in the decades thereafter," the Yankees statement continued. "You always knew when Joe walked into a room — his immense pride in being a Yankee was always on display. He will be missed by our entire organization, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him."

Pepitone joined the Yankees in 1962 and was immediately a fan favorite. After his rookie season, he took over first base and soon became the star of the team, making three consecutive all-star teams from 1963-1965 and consistently hitting home runs (27 in 1963, 28 in 1964, 18 in 1965 and 31 in 1966.)

Despite his athletic feats, the three-time all-star joined the team just as it started to flounder. After winning 10 World Series in the previous 16 seasons, the Yankees lost to the Dodgers in 1963 in a clean sweep and then lost again in 1964 to the Cardinals, the NYTimes noted. As a result, Pepitone ended his career without winning a championship.

Before he left the big leagues, he also had stints with the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves.

Joe Pepitone. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The popular player was as known for his off-field antics as he was for his strong hitting prowess. Pepitone was arrested and convicted of misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and served time after he and some friends were pulled over by police who found cocaine, heroin, and quaaludes. He also pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in 1995.

The popular player remained a pop culture reference with his name regularly cited on hit shows like The Golden Girls, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Sopranos.

Pepitone was born in Brooklyn on October 10, 1940. He is survived by sons Bill and Joseph Jr. and daughters Cara, Eileen, and Lisa; two brothers, Vincent and William; several grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.