Joe Montana Reveals the 'Only Advantage' That Can Help Super Bowl Teams: 'It Becomes a Game Like Any Other'

Montana, a winner of four Super Bowls with the 49ers, spoke to PEOPLE about his thoughts on the 2023 Super Bowl

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Published on February 10, 2023 05:05 PM
Joe Montana
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Joe Montana knows a thing or two about Super Bowls.

The former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won four of them during his illustrious career and is considered one of the best to play the game.

Now, 23 years into retirement, Montana says he'll watch his former team take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 from the comfort of his home.

"I enjoy watching at home, with the kids and everybody, and friends," Montana, 66, tells PEOPLE. "It's much easier to do that than to try to get in the stadium. No one lets you watch the game while you're there."

Montana did not reveal whether he is rooting for the Chiefs or Eagles, but said that he thinks the key to a Kansas City victory will fall on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was just named the 2022 NFL MVP.

Joe Montana
Getty Images

"I think their game depends on Patrick, if he's healthy," Montana explains. "The Eagles are going to try to make him move, their defense is pretty good at doing that."

"If he's out there doing his magic thing, I think they pull it out," he adds. "I think it's going to be a good game. I don't know scoring-wise because both have pretty good defenses."

Montana is currently partnering with Advance Auto Parts for the company's "Big Game Most Valuable Play," which will see 25 fans will receive a year of free gas and a $500 shopping spree at the store if a quarterback throws a 25-yard touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.

While a 25-yard touchdown pass might not seem rare, according to the company, only five have happened in the last 10 Super Bowls.

Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl (he won in 2020, and lost the following year), and while many may believe he'll have an advantage over Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will appear in his first, Montana says any past Super Bowl experience won't mean much when the game starts.

RELATED VIDEO: Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl

"I think the thing that gives teams the most advantage is preparing the week before the game, and knowing what to expect when you get here. And is that the only advantage," he says.

"And once you get in the game, it becomes a game," Montana continues. "Once you get hit a couple of times and Jalen will make a run or a throw and it becomes a game like any other one while you're inside it. Maybe the only other time you think about it is as the game winds down and who's ahead, who's behind, and that's when you realize — it's the Super Bowl again."

