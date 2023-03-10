Joe Mixon's Sister a Suspect After Shots Were Fired from Bengals Player's Home and Injured Minor: Reports

The sister of Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Mixon has reportedly been named as a suspect after shots were fired from the athlete's home earlier this week, injuring a minor.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office released an incident report Thursday, and Mixon was not named as a suspect, per ESPN. However, his sister, Shalonda Mixon, is considered a suspect, per police documents obtained by TMZ Sports and Fox News.

In an update shared via Twitter on Tuesday, the HCSO said that officers responded to "a report of shots fired" at a home on Ayers Road in Anderson Township at 8:25 p.m. local time on Monday. A juvenile was rushed to a local children's hospital and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Joe Mixon. Kirk Irwin/Getty

HCSO executed a search warrant "to gather evidence" and will conduct interviews as authorities investigate the incident.

"We can confirm that part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon," HCSO said as it concluded its statement.

The sheriff's office said in the incident report, according to Butler County's Journal-News, that kids were playing "dart wars" with Nerf guns. Eleven shots were then fired and hit a 16-year-old in the foot, according to the publication.

Moments later, police stopped two "suspects" in a car and recovered a rifle, Journal-News reported.

TMZ and Fox News added that the suspects, later identified as Shalonda and a man named Lamonte Brewer, both 34, were allegedly inside the car. TMZ noted that the juvenile who was shot is 16.

It's not known if Mixon was home when the shooting occurred.

HCSO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told TMZ that no one has been arrested, adding in a statement: "We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon. We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews."

The running back's sister told WLWT that he was not connected to the shooting.

The Cincinnati Bengals did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One woman, Tracy Schaeper, per WLWT, gave neighbors' account of what led to the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We gathered last night to talk about it and share, you know, what we knew. And that's what we know so far that once again, seven rounds were shot because they were playing Nerf Wars and apparently went into one of the neighbor's yards back here, and that neighbor opened fire," Schaeper said.

A 911 call was obtained by Fox 19 and includes a man's voice who said he was inside "my athlete's house." He told the dispatcher that "a shooting" had taken place next door.

"There were kids, three or four cars blocking off the road," he added, according to Fox 19. "One kid was running around brandishing a weapon, and he went back to his car, and it looked like it was a fake weapon. But I kept walking, walking, walking, and then he was screaming something, and he went back to his car and pulled out another weapon, and to me, it looked like a Kel-Tec or something."

Continued the caller: "And [he] ran up the back driveway of his house that he had been coming down and said, '[***] yeah.' And then all of a sudden, you heard him running and running down there, and you heard 'pop pop pop pop pop!' And the three other cars sped off. Now there's one car back, leaving in a quick fashion, and a Jeep sitting out front, and I think it's taking off."

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Kemp Arrested on Felony Drive-By Shooting Charge

Sharing details of the incident, the man said, "They've been going back and forth. They had the road blocked off. There were girls driving a certain car and guys... and everything... One guy, he ran up the grass between the athlete's house and the other neighbor's house, and I heard him yelling something while he was brandishing a weapon, and then I heard 'pop pop pop pop pop!' "

One of Joe's lawyers, Merlyn Shiverdecker, told ESPN that Joe's side has been talking to prosecutors.

"It's my belief that this thing is probably going to be resolved by this time next week," said Shiverdecker.

"There's a lot of potential problems that can come out of a situation where shots are fired," Shiverdecker added. "So obviously in our opinion, it was the prudent thing for Joe to get counsel to represent him in this thing, to advocate for him and also to protect his rights and interests."

PEOPLE reached out to Shiverdecker but did not immediately hear back.

The teen who was struck goes to Anderson High School, Forest Hills School District told WLWT.

"AHS administrators and staff are working to support that student and their family at this time. The district has been in contact with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office regarding their investigation into this incident, which happened after school hours and off school property," Forest Hills said, per the outlet.