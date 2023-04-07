Joe Jonas Embarrassingly Recounts Telling Aaron Judge 'Have a Good Show' Before MLB Game — Watch!

The Jonas Brothers interact with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Play Ball that is set to air on MLB Network Saturday

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 12:08 PM

Joe Jonas can't help but be starstruck in front of one of the biggest names in sports.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Play Ball that is set to air on MLB Network Saturday, the Jonas Brothers member, 33, recounted meeting Aaron Judge and accidentally flubbing his words.

In the clip, Joe can be seen standing beside his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, as the trio says goodbye to Judge.

Joe then tells Play Ball host A.J. Andrews that he and his brothers talked with Judge about their upcoming show at Yankee Stadium. "He probably won't be able to make it, he'll be a little busy, but we wished him luck for today, and it's gonna be a great day," he says.

Kevin, 35, then chimes in and pokes fun at his younger brother, pointing out how Joe messed up his words when saying goodbye to the sports star.

"You did tell him to have a good show," Kevin teases, as Joe responds: "I did say have a good show, but he is the big show."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees talks to Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York, New York.
New York Yankees/Getty

The Jonas Brothers — and lifelong Yankees fans — announced their upcoming show at Yankee Stadium earlier this week.

"NEW YORK! We've been dreaming about this one our whole lives. Five albums. One Epic Night. Saturday, August 12 at Yankee Stadium," the group captioned a post announcing the show on Instagram.

The Jonas Brothers attend the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York, New York.
New York Yankees/Getty

Joe had previously teased the band's upcoming set during the final moments of their last Broadway residency show in March, telling the audience at the time, "Until next time — or should I say, until this summer, we'll see you!"

During that performance, Joe and his brothers previewed eight songs from their forthcoming album, The Album, which is set to be released on May 12.

Tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Yankee Stadium show will go on sale April 14 via Ticketmaster.

Related Articles
Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at Kevin for Nearly Falling Onstage During Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency
KELLY CLARKSON ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LAS VEGAS ENGAGEMENT AT BAKKT THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO
Kelly Clarkson Announces 'Intimate' Las Vegas Residency Tied to New 'Chemistry' Album: 'So Excited'
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' Relationship: A Look Back
Bryan Cranston looks on during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Bryan Cranston Hyped For New MLB Season after Major Rule Changes: 'Now It's Even Better'
Joe Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., Denise Miller-Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas attend the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Chasing Happiness" at Regency Bruin Theatre on June 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
All About the Jonas Brothers' Parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Everything to Know About the Jonas Brothers' 'The Album'
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Jonas Brothers to Play 5-Show Broadway Residency with a Different Album Each Night: 'All the Hits'
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Have a 'Limit' on How Long They Can Be Apart: 'That's Our M.O.'
Haley Lu Richardson Stars in new Jonas Brothers Music Video.
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Stars in the Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video: Watch
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with family during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
All About Aaron Judge's Parents, Patty and Wayne Judge
eli manning, taylor swift
Eli Manning Says He Failed to Buy Taylor Swift Concert Tickets 'Just Like Everybody Else'
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.
Aaron Judge Named 16th Yankees Captain on Heels of Massive Contract: 'An Incredible Honor'
Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck attend The LegaCCy Gala at The Shed on September 16, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
John Cena & The Rock WWE Rivals
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Tells John Cena 'I Just Don't Like You' in Throwback Clip from 'WWE Rivals'