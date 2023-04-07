Joe Jonas Embarrassingly Recounts Telling Aaron Judge 'Have a Good Show' Before MLB Game — Watch!

Joe Jonas can't help but be starstruck in front of one of the biggest names in sports.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Play Ball that is set to air on MLB Network Saturday, the Jonas Brothers member, 33, recounted meeting Aaron Judge and accidentally flubbing his words.

In the clip, Joe can be seen standing beside his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, as the trio says goodbye to Judge.

Joe then tells Play Ball host A.J. Andrews that he and his brothers talked with Judge about their upcoming show at Yankee Stadium. "He probably won't be able to make it, he'll be a little busy, but we wished him luck for today, and it's gonna be a great day," he says.

Kevin, 35, then chimes in and pokes fun at his younger brother, pointing out how Joe messed up his words when saying goodbye to the sports star.

"You did tell him to have a good show," Kevin teases, as Joe responds: "I did say have a good show, but he is the big show."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New York Yankees/Getty

The Jonas Brothers — and lifelong Yankees fans — announced their upcoming show at Yankee Stadium earlier this week.

"NEW YORK! We've been dreaming about this one our whole lives. Five albums. One Epic Night. Saturday, August 12 at Yankee Stadium," the group captioned a post announcing the show on Instagram.

New York Yankees/Getty

Joe had previously teased the band's upcoming set during the final moments of their last Broadway residency show in March, telling the audience at the time, "Until next time — or should I say, until this summer, we'll see you!"

During that performance, Joe and his brothers previewed eight songs from their forthcoming album, The Album, which is set to be released on May 12.

Tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Yankee Stadium show will go on sale April 14 via Ticketmaster.