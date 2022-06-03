The Philadelphia Phillies parted ways with manager Joe Girardi, who called into MLB Network Radio with his reaction on Friday

Joe Girardi Reacts to Being Fired From Phillies, Says He Will 'Pray That They Get Better'

Joe Girardi #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Philadelphia Phillies parted ways with manager Joe Girardi on Friday after the team won less than half their games to start the season.

"The Phillies have relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today," a statement published on the Phillies' official Twitter account confirmed.

In August 2019, the team hired Girardi — a former manager for the New York Yankees — to improve their recent history of losing records. But as of Friday afternoon, the franchise held a 22-29 record and is 12 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East.

Shortly after his dismissal, 57-year-old Girardi reacted to the news during a Sirius XM's MLB Network Radio segment.

"I think there's a number of reasons we didn't win," he explained. "I think we gave too many extra outs that probably cost us four or five games."

Girardi also pointed to bullpen struggles and slow offensive starts for the Phillies' losing record.

"I think you can overcome sometimes one thing, maybe even two, but sometimes when it's more than that I think it's somewhat difficult," he said during the segment. "I can look back on this last week when we were 3-7 and I think realistically we probably should have been 7-3. Well, that's going to fall on me because we weren't."

Girardi said he still hopes his former team will turn their season around and compete in the MLB postseason despite his firing.

"I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs," he told MLB Network Radio.

Phillies bench coach Rob Thomson will act as interim manager for the remainder of the season, the team announced in a statement. Quality assurance coach Mike Calitri will be promoted to the team's major league staff.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," the club's President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski said he believed a "new voice in the clubhouse" would give the team their "best chance to turn things around" as they continue the 2022 season.