Joe Burrow Launches Nonprofit to Address Childhood Mental Health: 'The Least I Can Do to Give Back'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is excited to use his platform to create change.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old quarterback announced the launch of his nonprofit, The Joe Burrow Foundation, which will address food insecurity and childhood mental health in underprivileged families.

"The people in the communities I grew up in have supported me throughout my career," Burrow, 25, tells PEOPLE. "Using my platform for good and helping them is the least I can do to give back to the places and people I call home."

Burrow enlisted the help of his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow, to help the foundation meet its goals for families in Ohio and Louisiana. "My mom works in education and she sees firsthand the impact of mental health challenges on kids," says Burrow.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

"Through the Joe Burrow Foundation, I want to be able to make an impact in the communities that are close to me and my family's hearts," the quarterback says. "Food insecurity is something that affects so many people and it's an area where I can help relieve that burden for families in my community."

Cincinnati's star player feels he has "a responsibility to do good in the world, just as much as the next person." Burrow says giving back is especially important for him, because of his platform as a star in the NFL. "It's important that I use my position to affect change for the better."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to a press release for the launch, Burrow will serve as president of the executive board of the Joe Burrow Foundation, which will be a family affair — Jimmy will serve as vice president and Robin has been appointed the role of the foundation's secretary.

"Words can't express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents," said Jimmy, who commends his son's "commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate."

"As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day. I also recognize the stress and challenges that student and their families face," said Robin. "We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way."

The Heisman Trophy-winner and first-overall draft pick in 2020 led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second year as the team's starting quarterback. He and the team have started the season 2-2, and are off a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins last week.