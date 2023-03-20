Joe Burrow Says He Felt 'An Instant Connection' with Joe Montana When Meeting the NFL Legend

It's the Joe collaboration you didn't know you needed!

NFL legend Joe Montana and Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow met for the first time last week when they teamed up with Guinness to volunteer at City Harvest in New York City, and the NFL stars tell PEOPLE they became pals instantly.

Burrow, 26, says Montana is "just easy to talk to" and shares the same sentiment about several football legends who have played on the NFL's biggest stage.

"I think what's great about the position that I'm in now and that he has been in is when you meet people who have been in that same situation, you have an instant connection," says Burrow.

The Bengals star admits that "it was exciting for me to get to talk to him," but at this point in his career, "you get used to it," he says.

Montana and Burrow each have high praise for the other. "I think his resume speaks for itself on the field, and then his resume off the field is just as impressive," Burrow says of Montana.

"What he's done for people, and what he's done for the game, has been... He's part of the reason that the game has grown so much to what it is today."

These days, former San Francisco 49ers star Montana says Burrow is one of his favorite quarterbacks in the league. "He's one of those guys that's fun to watch, and he should have been back in the Super Bowl again," says Montana. "But my guess is he's going to find another way to get back here a few more times. Looking forward to watching him."

As part of their partnership, Guinness allows fans to get involved in the Joes' quest for good. The quarterbacks are setting an example for all to follow: Their time and effort will rev up the Guinness 1 Million Hours initiative, a call to action for Americans to pledge at least 10 hours of service to their communities between now and next January.

"It's always exciting to get the message that we're trying to portray with Guinness across," Burrow tells PEOPLE.

"During the season, there's no time, so during the off-season, you try to find any way you can to help people that need to be helped, and this is a great opportunity to do it," Burrow says.