Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in Qatar.

Beginning his pep talk with a joke, the president said: "Coach, put me in. I'm ready to play."

He continued, "You guys, I know you're the underdog but I'll tell you what, man. You got some of the best players in the world on your team and you're representing this country, and I know you're gonna play your hearts out. So, let's go shock 'em all."

"Keep trusting one another, play as hard as you can, and you know for you and your families, your teammates, the whole country is rooting for you," Biden told the team.

In response, the USMNT's coach, Gregg Berhalter said: "That's a very nice message, Mr. President. The whole team is here right now and we really appreciate your support, and we're ready to go."

"I wish I were there to see you, I really do," Biden replied, concluding his call. "Go get 'em guys, just play your hearts out. I know you will, I know you will."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The U.S. will take on Wales in the first game of the group stage on Monday at 2 p.m. EST.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the tournament's kickoff on Sunday, USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson said he and his teammates are prioritizing team chemistry on the field.

"We're always pushing each other," said Johnson, 33, who has played with his USMNT teammates for "the better part of three or four years."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match

Johnson said that "being somebody who my teammates can count on" is important to him, as is being mentally prepared to count on himself, sharing: "Feeling good physically and mentally is the most important thing."

During the chat, the athlete also said the team has focused on stability on the field and really connecting as a unit.

"That's a part of the consistency that you try to build, day in and day out, and make sure that you're on top of it so that when you step on the pitch, your teammates have all the confidence in you and you have confidence yourself," Johnson added.