President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Just Set a Stanley Cup Bet

The friendly deal was made amid the first game of the best-of-seven series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning

President Joe Biden is engaging in some light-hearted competition with America's neighbor to the north.

"Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now … how about a friendly wager, @POTUS?" Trudeau tweeted before Biden, responding from the POTUS Twitter account, replied, "You're on pal. #GoBolts."

The terms of the bet between the two political figures remain unclear, though Biden currently has a lead over Trudeau as the Lightning won Game 1, 5-1 on Monday. The playoffs are a best-of-seven series.

The Montreal Canadiens, the NHL's most-decorated franchise, would end a 28-year drought if the team wins the title this year. The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are the defending champions, are seeking a third Stanley Cup win since 1993.

To get to the Cup Finals, the Habs defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs followed by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round. The team eventually beat the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference finals.

