Joe Biden Congratulates the U.S. Soccer Team After World Cup Win

Vice President Joe Biden embraced the World Cup spirit Monday night when he congratulated the U.S. soccer team after their win over Ghana.

“This is a kick, man,” he jovially told the players in the locker room following their upset victory.

The second-in-command watched from the stands in Brazil as the U.S. team defeated Ghana 2-1. Later, he was all smiles when he congratulated the group on their surprise win, which was kicked off (literally) when forward Clint Dempsey scored a goal just 29 seconds into the game.

“He looked happier in that first goal … than the night I won the election,” Biden joked to the celebrating players inside the locker room.

Biden made his World Cup experience a family affair, watching the game with one of his granddaughters and a young nephew, to whom he introduced the players after the game.

“Congratulations, you guys were great,” Biden told the triumphant teammates. “Just spectacular.”

