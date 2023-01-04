Joe Biden Calls Damar Hamlin's Mom and Dad, Speaks 'at Length' About His Injury

Damar Hamlin's mom and dad spoke with Joe Biden on Wednesday about their son's injury on the field during Monday Night Football.

The commander in chief called the Buffalo Bills' player's parents while traveling between Kentucky and Ohio, according to White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

While meeting with reporters in Kentucky before getting on Air Force One, Biden revealed he'd spoken with Hamlin's parents earlier in the day "at length."

The president was also asked if he thought the NFL was getting too dangerous.

"Look, you've got guys that are 6'8", 340 pounds, running a 4.8 40 [yard dash]," Biden began.

"If you hit somebody with that kind of... now, that's not what happened here, but I just think it's, I don't know how you avoid it," he said.

The president continued: "I think working like hell on the helmets, the concussion protocols… that all makes a lot of sense."

"But it's, you know, it is dangerous. You gotta just acknowledge it," Biden concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hamlin showed promising signs of recovery overnight, according to a close friend of the athlete who spoke to ESPN.

Jordon Rooney, a friend and business partner to 24-year-old Hamlin, said that the Buffalo Bills safety remains sedated in the hospital as of Wednesday morning, but doctors in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center saw "promising readings" of recovery on Tuesday night.

Hamlin's agent Ron Butler also told ESPN Tuesday night that his client's oxygen levels had improved.

The Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin collapsed on the field early in the first quarter on Monday night when he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He quickly popped back up after the tackle, before suddenly falling to the ground. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance.

RELATED VIDEO: Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle

The 6'0", 200-lb. player was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center two miles away from the stadium. His parents, mother Nina and father Mario, were brought down from the stands to leave with him in the ambulance, ESPN reported.

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN Tuesday night that the family is "just taking it day by day" as his nephew remains sedated. "It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way," Glenn explained.