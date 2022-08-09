Jockey Taiki Yanagida, 28, Dies After Being Trampled by Horse During Race: A 'Well-Liked Young Man'

Yanagida, a rider based in New Zealand, died days after he was trampled and run over by horses at Cambridge Jockey Club

Published on August 9, 2022 02:39 PM
Taiki Yanagida
Photo: Facebook

Taiki Yanagida, a New Zealand-based horse jockey from Japan, died Tuesday, a few days after he fell from his horse and was trampled by another.

According to the Herald Sun, 28-year-old Yanagida was riding his horse, Te Atatu Pash, during a race at New Zealand's Cambridge Jockey Club last Wednesday when he fell 250 meters from the finish line. The horse fell on top of Yanagida, and he experienced severe injuries to his head and spine, the outlet reported.

Yanagida's helmet came off during the fall and he was also trampled by a horse behind him, NZ Herald reported.

Yanagida succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at Waikato Hospital with his mother and one of his siblings by his side, the outlet said. He is the first jockey to die as a result of a race fall in New Zealand since December 2016.

NZ Herald said had Yanagida survived, he likely would not have been able to walk again.

In an interview with RaceForm in June, Yanagida, who was nicknamed "Tiger," said his mother did not want him to become a horse jockey.

"I wanted to try and become a jockey, but my mom didn't agree, she said I must go to university first, I think she was worried about the gambling," Yanagida told RaceForm. "I completed one year at university before I said I was going to Australia to train to be a jockey."

He added: "Now my mother is happy for me, she knows I am doing what I always wanted to, but she still worries about me and is always going to the temple to pray for my luck and safety."

Yanagida said he was happy with the progress he has made throughout his career, especially in recent months. But, he was especially looking forward to spending time with his family during the summer.

"I'm very happy, this year, I have the best results in my career," he told RaceForm. "I ride trackwork for lots of different people at Matamata, and once a week, I go to Cambridge. By working hard, I am getting plenty of race rides — and winners too."

"I'm really looking forward to being with my family for four weeks, then I will be back in time to get ready for the new season — I'm hoping it is going to be another good one," he continued.

In a statement, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing said they would assist Yanagida's family in taking "their son and brother home."

"Our deepest sympathies are with Taiki's family — his mother Kayano, sisters Chiaki and Ayano, and his grandmother," New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing CEO Bruce Sharrock said. "We share their grief at the loss of such a talented, friendly, and well-liked young man."

