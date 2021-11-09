Joc Pederson Talks Signature Pearl Necklace, Taking Inspiration from Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly

Atlanta Braves star Joc Pederson has started what appears to be a growing new fashion trend.

Pederson, 29, sported a pearl necklace while playing during the World Series and playoffs, and it became his signature accessory as well as a fan-favorite craze during the postseason. He also recently wore a pearl necklace during the team's championship parade.

On Tuesday, the right fielder appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his affinity for pearls and spoke to an audience member who had a question about wearing pearls more often without any special occasion.

"I just always thought that they kind of looked good. I saw Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly wear them," Pederson said when Barrymore asked where he picked up the fashion trend.

"They are on top of their style so I reached out to my jeweler and I wanted to change things up a little," he said.

The athlete also shared what his teammates felt about his pearl necklace.

"They were making fun of me for sure, but it is alright. I thought they looked good and that is all that matters and I think they were probably really shocked when the Braves and Atlanta took it by storm and everyone started wearing pearls," he said.

Squaring off against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Nov.2, the Braves won 7-0 in a game full of impressive plays by the Atlanta team, marking its first World Series championship in 26 years.

Pederson also shared that the white pearl necklace actually goes better with his baseball jersey than a gold chain ever could. "I think the white looks good with the jersey honestly more than the gold chain," he said.