Jo Lasorda, Widow of Dodgers' Tommy Lasorda, Dead at 91

Eight months after the death of her husband, Joe Lasorda has died

Jo Lasorda, the widow of iconic Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died, the team confirmed on Tuesday. She was 91.

In their statement, the Dodgers wrote, "The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda, widow of Dodgers' Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda. Jo, 91, passed away Monday evening at 8:59 p.m. at her Fullerton home."

"We send our deepest condolences to the Lasorda family at this time," the team added.

Jo and Tommy met in Greenville, South Carolina, while he was playing for the minor league baseball team the Spinners in 1949, ESPN reported. They were married the following year.

At the time of Tommy's death earlier this year, the couple had been married for 70 years. They had two children: son Tom Jr., who died in 1991, and daughter Laura.

Tommy suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home in January. He was transported to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.