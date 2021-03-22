JJ Watt's Wife Kealia Ohai Wishes Him a Happy 32nd Birthday: 'You Make Life So Beautiful'

The sweet message comes a month after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary

JJ Watt is celebrating another trip around the sun with some help from his family.

The NFL defensive end's wife Kealia Ohai Watt, 29, wished him a happy 32nd birthday with a sweet message on Twitter, Monday, as well as some throwback photos.

She wrote in the tweet: "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world. I'm so grateful for every moment I get to spend with you. You make life so beautiful for everyone around you. I love you forever."

JJ celebrated his first wedding anniversary last month with the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ, after they tied the knot on Valentine's Day weekend of 2020 in the Bahamas.

He recently told PEOPLE who's the best athlete in the family, joking, "If I say anything but my wife I'll get my a-- kicked."

The new Arizona Cardinals recruit said he and Kealia push each other to train harder, which he said is "one of the best things about our relationship."

JJ announced that he joined the Cardinals earlier this month after playing 10 seasons as the defensive end for the Houston Texans, where he was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.

He shared a photo of himself working out in a Cardinals baseball t-shirt, also addressing the move in a video on Instagram, "The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you."

The Wisconsin native had already been in a long-distance relationship with Kealia, who made the move last year from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars.