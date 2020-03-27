JJ Watt’s Brothers Are Now on the Same NFL Team — and His Response Is Hilarious

Image zoom Courtesy TJ Watt

Sibling rivalry!

JJ Watt might be the odd one out as the only Watt brother not playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting in on the fun.

Earlier this month, Derek Watt, 27, signed a three-year deal to join his younger brother, T.J. Watt, 25, as a fullback on the Steelers, leaving the Los Angeles Chargers after a four-year stint, according to ESPN.

Though JJ, 31, is staying put as a defensive end for the Houston Texans, he had a hilarious response to his brothers reuniting in the NFL.

If anybody touches my drumset,

there are going to be big, big problems. https://t.co/VkWMrPWVYB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 26, 2020

After Derek signed the $9.75 million contract, the Steelers couldn’t help but share the news on social media by comparing the Watt reunion to Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s 2008 comedy Step Brothers.

The Steelers tweeted a photoshopped picture of the Step Brothers movie poster, replacing the original actors with T.J. and Derek and dubbing the film “Watt Brothers” with the tagline “Double the wattage.”

Referencing a line from the movie, the team hilariously captioned the picture, ” ‘Did we just become teammates?’…’Yep’ “

Feeling left out from the brotherly post, JJ chimed in with the perfect response that only true Step Brothers fans would understand.

In the movie, when Brennan and Dale move into the same house with their parents, Dale warns Brennan not to touch his one prized possession: his drum set.

JJ replied to the Steelers post quoting the film, writing, “If anybody touches my drumset, there are going to be big, big problems.”

Lucky for Derek and T.J., the two won’t be living under the same roof, the former told ESPN.

“Once we get to Pittsburgh, I’m not going to say we’re going to be roommates,” Watt said. “He doesn’t want that. I know my wife doesn’t want that. It would be awesome, yes, but there’s a fine line between being around each other every single day, nonstop.”

Still, Derek said he would love the opportunity to play alongside all of his brothers.

“It would be something incredibly special for my family if we could all three, somehow, someway get together on the field in the same uniform.”