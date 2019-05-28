JJ Watt Surprises Fiancée Keala Ohai by Flying in Her Family & Friends to Celebrate Engagement

As if an engagement ring wasn’t enough of a surprise, JJ Watt had a little something else up his sleeve for new fiancée Kealia Ohai.

The Houston Texans star shocked his soccer player bride-to-be Monday by flying her family and friends to Houston to celebrate the couple’s happy news.

“One final surprise back in Houston for @kealiamae!” Watt wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Ohai smiling at a table surrounded by those closest to her.

Those that made the trip included her sister Megan and brother-in-law Brian Cushing — a former teammate of Watt’s who introduced the couple — several former UNC Tar Heels teammates, and her former Houston Dash teammate Chioma Ubogagu.

Ohai, captain of the Dash, was floored by the surprise, sharing video of her shocked reaction to Instagram.

“Can’t explain how thankful and happy I am feeling. JJ surprised me by flying in my family and best friends to celebrate our engagement,” she captioned the video. “I was so excited and shocked all I could do was cry. Thank you so much @jjwatt I am the luckiest girl in the world and will never ever forget this special day. I love you all so much.”

Watt and Ohai, 27, confirmed their engagement after three years of dating on Instagram and Twitter Sunday.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” the NFL star captioned a set of photos, one of which showed him on bended knee.

Ohai later shared a slideshow of photos celebrating the milestone, captioning the post, “Still can’t believe I get to be with you forever. I love you @jjwatt.”

The engagement drew congratulations from famous friends like Alex Rodriguez, who wrote, “This just made my day!! Congratulations my brother!!” and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wrote, “Congratulations my man! If you need someone to officiate, I happen to have the power.”