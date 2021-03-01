JJ Watt Signed by Arizona Cardinals After Release from Houston Texans
JJ Watt spent 10 seasons with the Houston Texans
JJ Watt has found his new home in the NFL.
On Friday, the 31-year-old announced that he's signed with the Arizona Cardinals just weeks after being released by the Houston Texans.
Sharing a photo of himself wearing a Cardinals' shirt while lifting weights, Watt wrote on Twitter, "Source: me."
On Feb. 12, Texans and Watt announced that after 10 seasons with the team, the athlete would be moving on.
Watt — a Wisconsin native who played college football at the University of Wisconsin — was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, ultimately playing in 128 games. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and set numerous franchise records.
In a video on social media addressing his release, Watt said, "The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you."
Watt and wife Kealia Ohai had been doing long-distance since her 2020 move from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars.
"Any team in the league would jump at the opportunity to add Kealia to their roster," Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames said in a statement shared on the team's website at the time. "She has proven her ability to score at this level and we are excited to get her integrated into our group. We look forward to having her here in Chicago.