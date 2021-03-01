JJ Watt Signed by Arizona Cardinals After Release from Houston Texans

JJ Watt has found his new home in the NFL.

On Friday, the 31-year-old announced that he's signed with the Arizona Cardinals just weeks after being released by the Houston Texans.

Sharing a photo of himself wearing a Cardinals' shirt while lifting weights, Watt wrote on Twitter, "Source: me."

On Feb. 12, Texans and Watt announced that after 10 seasons with the team, the athlete would be moving on.

Watt — a Wisconsin native who played college football at the University of Wisconsin — was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, ultimately playing in 128 games. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and set numerous franchise records.

In a video on social media addressing his release, Watt said, "The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you."

Watt and wife Kealia Ohai had been doing long-distance since her 2020 move from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars.

