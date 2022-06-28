JJ Watt Shows Off His Extremely Ripped 'Dad Bod' as He Works Back from an Injury

JJ Watt is flaunting his not-so-average dad bod.

The 33-year-old NFL star recently posted a shirtless snap of himself posing in a workout room with his six-pack on full display.

"No shirt, no shoes, no problem," he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Sharing the same sweaty image on Twitter, Watt — who is expecting his first child with wife Kealia — wrote, "Dad bod loading…"

The NFL chimed in and pointed out the athlete's ripped and muscular physique, joking with Watt, "We calling this a dad bod now, @JJWatt?" to which he replied, "I'm new to this, clearly I've got a lot to learn. Grabbing a beer and a donut now, sliding on some fresh white monarchs and heading out to cut the grass."

Watt's work on his dad bod comes just a few weeks after he and Kealia announced they're expecting.

The Arizona Cardinals player and 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champ shared a series of photos featuring Kealia holding her baby bump under a brown bodycon dress on June 2.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," Watt wrote, while Kealia noted in her post that she is due in October.

In January, the Arizona Cardinals announced that it "designated" the star "to return from the injured reserve list."

He was given the clear to return to practice and would be back on the roster within three weeks, the team tweeted at the time. Insiders told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport in October 2021 that Watt "tore his labrum, his bicep, and his rotator cuff — and dislocated his shoulder."

Adam Schefter of ESPN added that he would need surgery for the injuries, which were expected to be season-ending.

Watt broke his silence on his injury on Houston teen Maanav Gupta's YouTube podcast, Maanav's Sports Talk in December, according to the Cardinals.

"It's going really well," Watt said of his recovery. "It's going much better than we could've hoped or expected for it to go at this time. I'm feeling really good. I'm doing a lot of stuff to try and push it as hard as I can to smartly and safely get back as fast as I can."

After being told his recovery would take four to six months, he said, " 'Nah, I'm not going to accept that' " and worked with his medical team to expedite his treatment.