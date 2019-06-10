JJ Watt Shares Sweet Photo of His 'Crew' After Engagement to Kealia Ohai

JJ Watt is a newly engaged man, and he has quite the group to celebrate with.

The 29-year-old Houston Texans star confirmed his engagement to longtime sweetheart and soccer player Kealia Ohai last month, and on Sunday he shared a photo of his fiancé along with their pets.

“My crew,” Watt captioned a photo of Ohai, 27, beside their two dogs, Tex and Finley, before jokingly adding, “Sidenote: Dogs have taken full control of the house. Their range knows no bounds. Kitchen, living rooms, bedrooms, upstairs. It won’t be long now until they ask us to move into the garage. We have lost the battle.”

Watt also shared various photos of their dogs — who were adopted in December as puppies — on his Instagram story, including the furry pals going for a swim at their Texas home’s pool.

The happy couple revealed their engagement on Memorial Day weekend, when the NFL star shared a set of four portraits, one of which showed the athlete on bended knee in front of a picturesque location, with the caption, “I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes.”

Watt took his surprises for Ohai one step further, flying in their family and friends to celebrate their engagement.

“One final surprise back in Houston for @kealiamae!” Watt wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Ohai smiling at a table surrounded by those closest to her, which included her sister Megan, brother-in-law Brian Cushing, several former UNC Tar Heels teammates and her former Houston Dash teammate Chioma Ubobgagu.

Ohai, captain of the Dash, was floored by the surprise, sharing video of her shocked reaction to Instagram.

“Can’t explain how thankful and happy I am feeling. JJ surprised me by flying in my family and best friends to celebrate our engagement,” she captioned the video. “I was so excited and shocked all I could do was cry. Thank you so much @jjwatt I am the luckiest girl in the world and will never ever forget this special day. I love you all so much.”

The pair have been dating for three years, after first meeting through Watt’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister.

Rumors of their romance began to swirl in early 2016 when Watt was spotted at Dash games, and when he wore a shirt sporting the No. 7 — which is Ohai’s jersey number — during a press conference.

They first went public with their relationship when Ohai, 27, was a guest on the 2 Up Front podcast in 2017, where she called Watt one of her “great friends” while confirming they were dating.

Watt soon took things public, too, when he shared pictures from the couple’s vacation to Mexico in January 2017.

“She’s awesome. We just went to Mexico for her birthday and the whole weekend was competition — whether it was ping pong or the weight room,” Watt told PEOPLE in February 2017. “She’s extremely competitive which is a ton of fun. She’s incredible.”