JJ Watt Says ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’ After Wedding to Kealia Ohai

JJ Watt is basking in his post-wedding bliss.

On Tuesday, the NFL star, 30, shared a sweet black-and-white photo of himself with his wife Kealia Ohai from their wedding day, thanking all who shared in their celebrations. The couple tied the knot on Saturday at a ceremony in the Bahamas.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has sent congratulations the last few days,” he captioned the Instagram post. ‪”We couldn’t be happier and are truly grateful to have such incredible family, friends & fans to share our lives with.‬”

He added: “‪I’m also pretty sure I’ve far exceeded the wedding photo limit so I’m done 😂😂‬”

The Houston Texans defensive end proposed to the 28-year-old soccer star in May 2019 after several years of dating. Watt has posted various glimpses at their nuptials — which he called the “best day of my life” — including an adorable clip of himself dancing with his grandmother at the reception.

“Grandma cuttin it up on the dance floor!!” he captioned the post, which showed the two grooving to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.”

The couple was first romantically linked in 2016 when Watt was spotted at Houston Dash (Ohai’s former team) games, and when he wore her jersey number on a shirt during a press conference.

In 2017, the pair went public with their relationship, when Ohai was a guest on the 2 Up Front podcast, calling Watt one of her “great friends” while confirming they were dating.

On Valentine’s Day, just before they said their “I dos,” Watt posted a sunny selfie with his eventual bride, giving her a loving shout-out.

“My valentine now and forever ❤️💙,” he captioned the post.