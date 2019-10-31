JJ Watt Receives Celebrity Support from Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Garner After Season-Ending Injury

Image zoom Dwayne Johnson, J.J. Watt and Jennifer Garner Getty (3)

JJ Watt has a lot of appreciation for the friends and fans standing by him amid a devastating injury.

Following a tackle in last Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, the Houston Texans defensive end learned he tore his pectoral muscle, effectively ending his season.

The NFL star shared a post-op photo on Instagram, letting his followers know the surgery went well. “Everything went smooth with the surgery, thank you for all of the kind words. If I tweet anything crazy during the Stros game tonight, just blame it on the pain meds 😂😂,” Watt, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of himself resting in his hospital bed on Tuesday.

In the comment section, several celebrities and fellow athletes showed their support for Watt.

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson joked with Watt, poking fun at his 2005 sci-fi film Doom: “You got this brother. If you have trouble sleeping, text me and I’ll send you DOOM. It’ll put you right to 😴.”

Watt replied to Johnson, saying: “Appreciate ya brother! Just send over some of your famous peanut butter pancakes and a bottle of that tequila and we’ll be good to go 😂.”

Looking on the bright side of the situation, Jennifer Garner commented: “I don’t know, you make some pretty incredible things happen for kids in America when you’re laid up, @jjwatt. I can’t wait to see what you do with a little extra time! ♥️♥️♥️♥️🤣♥️♥️.”

Image zoom J.J. Watt Bob Levey/Getty

Golf pro Phil Mickelson shared his sympathy, saying, “I’m sorry you’re going through this 😔,” to which Watt responded, “Appreciate ya Phil. Looking forward to watching you play while I recover!”

Fellow football stars, past and present, also showed support. Former NFL halfback Jerome Bettis said, “Wishing you a speedy recovery brother 🙏🏿.” Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs wrote, “God speed king 💪🏼,” and Demaryius Thomas of the New York Jets and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams both showed solidarity with Watt in the comment section.

Teammate Johnathan Joseph wrote, “Speedy recovery nozzle 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” with Watt returning the prayer hands emojis, saying, “Much love Joey 🙏🏼🙏🏼.” Another teammate, D.J. Reader, wrote, “We gotchu my guy.”

Watt shared the same hospital photo on Twitter, where HGTV star Chip Gaines left a note for the recovering football star — who happens to be a big fan of Fixer Upper.

— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) October 29, 2019

“JJ.. we got you a little something coming!! I’m not saying it’ll heal you instantly, but I got a feelin it’ll cheer you up! @AssistingChip 🤫 Do not tell the cowboys we’re doing this,” Gaines wrote, to which Watt replied, “You’re too kind Chip. Appreciate ya brother!”

Back on Instagram, sportscaster Erin Andrews extended her good wishes, saying, “Get well soon bud.”

In a statement after the injury, Watt described that he felt he was letting his fans down.

“This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal,” he wrote. “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down.”

Watt added: “Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”