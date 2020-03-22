JJ Watt Receives Loving Tributes from His Wife and Brothers on His 31st Birthday

Happy Birthday, JJ Watt!

The Houston Texans player celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, and his wife Kealia Ohai made sure to honor his special day with a tribute post on social media.

“Happy birthday Justin James❤️ I am so proud to be your wife,” the soccer star wrote alongside a photo from the couple’s wedding earlier this year. “I love you more than anything. (Even during the quarantine when we play cards and you ‘win’ every game but I know you’re cheating) @jjwatt.”

The NFL star’s younger brothers, Pittsburgh Steelers players Derek Watt and T.J. Watt, also wished him a happy birthday.

T.J., 25, shared a photo of the pair on the football field, writing, “Happy Birthday Broski!!!! I am very thankful for the bond that we have!!”

Meanwhile, Derek, 27, shared some sweet photos on his Instagram Story of his 13-month-old son, Logan, with JJ.

RELATED: JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Ohai Donate $350K to Houston Food Banks

“‘Happy Birthday Uncle JJ! -Logan,’ ” Derek wrote over a cuddly photo of JJ holding his nephew.

He then shared another of the proud uncle helping to feed little Logan. “Throwback to [JJ Watt] Working For That ‘Favorite Uncle’ Title,” Derek wrote.

The athlete also shared two more photos, one of JJ congratulating his younger brother after a football game and another from JJ’s recent wedding to Ohai.

RELATED: JJ Watt Shares Gorgeous Photos From Wedding to Kealia Ohai: ‘Best Day of My Life’

Image zoom JJ Watt/Instagram

Image zoom JJ Watt/Instagram

JJ tied the knot with pro soccer player Ohai in a romantic ceremony at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, in the Bahamas in February, nearly one year after getting engaged in May 2019.

The couple first met through Watt’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan. Watt and Ohai first went public with their relationship in 2017.

Last week, the pair donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to aid in relief efforts during the coronaivirus pandemic.