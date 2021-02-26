JJ Watt Shares Workout Video — and Addresses 'Form Police'! — as Fans Await New Team Announcement

"It's February, it's not perfect yet. That's why we work," JJ Watt captioned his clip, addressing the "form police"

The NFL season may be over for now, but JJ Watt is keeping up with his fitness.

In a "Friday morning fun" video posted to his Instagram feed, the former Houston Texans defensive end practices a weightlifting exercise while being spotted by Brad Arnett, owner and director of sports performance at NX Level.

"Almost lost it on the last rep, bar was cutting off my oxygen 😂," Watt, 31, joked in his caption.

He went on to address the "form police" in the comments, requesting for them to take his movements "on the chin."

"It's February, it's not perfect yet. That's why we work," Watt wrote. "If there was no progress to be made, there'd be no point in working."

His workout footage comes as fans await an announcement from Watt about which NFL team he might soon be joining.

On Feb. 12, the Texans and Watt announced that after 10 seasons with the franchise, the athlete would be moving on.

A Wisconsin native who played college football at the University of Wisconsin, Watt was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, ultimately playing in 128 games. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and has set numerous franchise records.

In a video on social media addressing his release, Watt said, "The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you."

Watt and wife Kealia Ohai had been doing long-distance since her 2020 move from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, when the NFL star paid tribute to Ohai, 29, with a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on "the greatest day of [his] life."

"As if there was any further confirmation needed, there was just something about it which further solidified everything I had already known, that I had found my perfect match," Watt wrote alongside a clip of the professional soccer player eating chicken wings ahead of their wedding ceremony, in her dress. "Anyone who can look that good (and wear that much white) while eating wings has to be the perfect woman 😂."