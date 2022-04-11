JJ Watt Meets Fan in London Wearing Socks with His Face on Them: 'Next Level'
JJ Watt has fans all around the world — which is seemingly news to the NFL player.
The 33-year-old is currently spending some time in London during the league's offseason, and met a fan while out and about in the city, he shared on Twitter.
Wrote Watt, "Landed in London, went for a walk around and was stopped by this woman who immediately said 'no way!' and started rolling up her pant legs."
"Wasn't sure what to expect at that moment, but my own face wouldn't have made the top 5 guesses," the Arizona Cardinals athlete continued. "Next level fan love, thank you!"
In the accompanying image, Watt squatted down next to a woman whose jeans were rolled up to reveal a pair of navy blue socks bearing the football star's likeness, complete with eye black.
Watt has been sharing peeks at his time in the U.K., including a hearty English breakfast and a visit to the former Apple Corps headquarters where the Beatles played their last-ever live show together.
Watt will be entering his second season with his new team, though he spent much of his first sidelined with a shoulder injury.
He signed with the Cardinals in March 2021 after being released by the Houston Texans after 10 seasons with the team.
Watt — a Wisconsin native who played college football at the University of Wisconsin — was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, ultimately playing in 128 games. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and set numerous franchise records.