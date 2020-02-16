JJ Watt Ties the Knot! NFL Star Marries Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas — See Her Dress!

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

JJ Watt is a married man!

The Houston Texans defensive end and his fiancée, pro soccer player Kealia Ohai, tied the knot in the Bahamas on Saturday night.

Many of Ohai’s soccer friends attended the wedding, including North Carolina Courage and USWNT star Crystal Dunn, who shared a photo of the bride in her wedding dress.

Ahead of the nuptials, both Ohai, 28, and Watt, 30, shared photos from the tropical destination.

Earlier on Saturday, Watt posted an image of Ohai wearing a white blazer, captioning the image with only the heart eyes emoji.

The NFL star and Ohai got engaged in May 2019 after dating for several years. They first met through Watt’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan.

Rumors of their romance began in early 2016 when Watt was spotted at Houston Dash — Ohai’s former team — games, and when he wore a shirt sporting her jersey number during a press conference.

They went public with their relationship when Ohai was a guest on the 2 Up Front podcast in 2017, where she called Watt one of her “great friends” while confirming they were dating. But Watt kept things mum while only dropping subtle hints about their romance, such as posting a Snapchat picture during the holidays that showed “J” and “K” stockings at his home.

It was recently announced that Ohai will be leaving the Dash to play for the Chicago Red Stars.

Watt was quick to support his now-wife, writing on social media, “Very proud of you and excited for you!!” He added, “I’ll hold it down here, you dominate in Chicago!!”