JJ Watt Shares Gorgeous Photos From Wedding to Kealia Ohai: ‘Best Day of My Life’

JJ Watt will remember his wedding for the rest of his life!

The Houston Texans defensive end tied the knot with pro soccer player Kealia Ohai in a romantic ceremony at the The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort, in the Bahamas on Saturday night.

Hours after saying “I do,” the 30-year-old athlete shared a handful of photos of the pair cuddled up together on their happy day.

In one of the shots, Watt and Ohai, 28, stood together on the steps of the venue’s Versailles Gardens, holding hands as they glanced back at the camera. Other images show the newlyweds embracing and beaming at one another.

The bride wore a gorgeous beaded Berta dress with dainty bedazzled straps and an elegant train, which she accessorized with a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes and jewelry from Emily Sole Growney. The groom wore a light-colored suit with a flower on his lapel.

“Best day of my life. Without question. ❤️💙” Watts captioned the snaps on Instagram.

The couple chose the specific location to be the backdrop of their ceremony as they loved the details of the Cloisters, which were brought over from France and reassembled, the couple’s wedding planner Piper Hatfield tells PEOPLE.

After the ceremony, guests — which included many of Ohai’s soccer friends — walked through the gardens to cocktail hour at the Lily pond, before continuing on to a tent that was filled with wildflowers and large chandeliers, Hatfield says.

To help ensure their guests had a fun and lively night, the happy couple also had apPhotobooth and a large band, the wedding planner adds. And to close out the night, they ended with a celebratory Junkanoo, a Bahamian tradition, as guests paraded out of the tend to a poolside afterparty.

Keeping their affection on display, throughout the evening Watt and Ohai both smiled from ear-to-ear as they cuddled up and shared some romantic kisses. The pair also went on to change into a pair of casual all-white outfits.

The pair got engaged in May 2019 after several years of dating. They first met through the NFL star’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan.

Watt and Ohai went public with their relationship in 2017, when Ohai was a guest on the 2 Up Front podcast and called Watt one of her “great friends” while confirming they were dating.